Sontag Advisory LLC Takes Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBC. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. 1,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,875. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $894.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

