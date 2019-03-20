Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 899.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 610.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. 333,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,832. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $55.70.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
