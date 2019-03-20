Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 29th

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

SOI opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $775.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 127.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $147,638.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners X, L. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $31,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice set a $24.00 price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $21.00 target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

