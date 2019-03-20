Societe Generale Initiates Coverage on ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY)

Analysts at Societe Generale started coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADIDAS AG/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.
ADDYY stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.92. 8,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,867. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $101.48 and a 52-week high of $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About ADIDAS AG/S
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.
Featured Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.