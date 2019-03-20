Snap Inc (SNAP) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,866 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Snap were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Snap by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260,731 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $38,157,000. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $8,265,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in Snap by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,650,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CAO Lara Sweet sold 6,489 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $37,441.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,155.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 20,386 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $117,627.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,290,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,218,112.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,351,626 shares of company stock valued at $62,832,717 over the last three months.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Snap to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Snap from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.14. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $16.86.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Snap had a negative net margin of 106.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/snap-inc-snap-shares-sold-by-first-foundation-advisors.html.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.