Snap Inc (SNAP) Insider Jared Grusd Sells 30,345 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 30,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $336,829.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,800,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,082,808.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, February 25th, Jared Grusd sold 15,370 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $153,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Jared Grusd sold 25,244 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $145,657.88.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,038,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,847,240. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 106.39%. The company had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Snap by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260,731 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $38,157,000. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $8,265,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,650,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Nomura upped their target price on Snap from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Pivotal Research cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Aegis cut their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Snap Inc (SNAP) Insider Jared Grusd Sells 30,345 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/snap-inc-snap-insider-jared-grusd-sells-30345-shares.html.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.