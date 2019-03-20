SmileyCoin (SMLY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 40.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $487,175.00 and $0.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016627 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 25,960,250,000 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.