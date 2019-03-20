Smartsheet (SMAR) PT Raised to $58.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smartsheet to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 111.93% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Patrick Mader sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $2,482,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 871,133 shares of company stock valued at $28,514,208.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,846 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $40,607,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $32,354,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,011.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 538,853 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

