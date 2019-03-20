SJW Group (SJW) Shares Bought by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 56,821 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,096,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 409.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised SJW Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

