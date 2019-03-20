Sixt (SIX2) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €113.00 ($131.40).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €96.75 ($112.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.62. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a fifty-two week high of €119.70 ($139.19).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

