Simplybiz Group (SBIZ) Price Target Increased to GBX 225 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.
LON:SBIZ opened at GBX 203 ($2.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.24 million and a P/E ratio of 52.05. Simplybiz Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 208.36 ($2.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98.
Simplybiz Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Simplybiz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplybiz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.