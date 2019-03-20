Simplybiz Group (SBIZ) Price Target Increased to GBX 225 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

LON:SBIZ opened at GBX 203 ($2.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.24 million and a P/E ratio of 52.05. Simplybiz Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 208.36 ($2.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98.

Simplybiz Group Company Profile

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

