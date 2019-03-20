Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Stake Decreased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,690 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.94% of Simply Good Foods worth $30,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $173,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

