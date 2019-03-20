Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.

SPG stock opened at $173.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $145.78 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 63.21%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

