Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce $187.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.50 million to $188.37 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $205.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $841.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $836.70 million to $845.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $932.61 million, with estimates ranging from $911.15 million to $950.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $87,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,012.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 70,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $41,679,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 450,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,534,000 after purchasing an additional 65,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.56. 21,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,249. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

