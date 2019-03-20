Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Invests $2.04 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stock

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $219.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $235,675.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 709,324 shares of company stock valued at $56,162,582. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

