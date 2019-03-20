Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $403,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robb Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $26,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $443,570 over the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5,069.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.