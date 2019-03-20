Short Interest in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Declines By 34.7%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,923,116 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the February 15th total of 4,475,948 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,267,399 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $1,336,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4,437.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,794,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,754,656 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

WH opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/short-interest-in-wyndham-hotels-resorts-inc-wh-declines-by-34-7.html.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following two business segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.