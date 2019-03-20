Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) Declines By 58.8%

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 336,504 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the February 15th total of 816,794 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2017 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 89,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter.

