Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) Declines By 58.8%

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 336,504 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the February 15th total of 816,794 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $47.13.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2017 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
