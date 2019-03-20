Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €39.80 ($46.28) on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €34.40 ($40.00) and a 52 week high of €56.00 ($65.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $480.58 million and a P/E ratio of -17.70.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. The company provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. It operates under the shop-apotheke.com brand in Germany; shop-apotheke.at brand in Austria; shop-pharmacie.fr brand in France; and farmaline brand in Belgium, Italy, and Spain.

