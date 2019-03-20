SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (SHECY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.13. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

