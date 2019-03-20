Shares of Shearwater Group PLC (LON:SWG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.04 ($0.03), with a volume of 1430492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.13 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

Get Shearwater Group alerts:

In other news, insider Phil Higgins acquired 2,500,000 shares of Shearwater Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($98,000.78).

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/shearwater-group-swg-hits-new-12-month-low-at-2-00.html.

Shearwater Group PLC provides digital resilience solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, software and services. It offers multifactor authentication software solutions, and identity and access management security solutions; digital, operational, and regulatory solutions and services; enterprise grade security for small to medium sized businesses; and information, network, and application security solutions, as well as cyber essentials advisory, training, and outsourced IT services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.