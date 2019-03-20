SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 427 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,670,511,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15,104.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970,642 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,983,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,853 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,617,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $871,106,000 after purchasing an additional 170,410 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,859,318 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,295,000 after purchasing an additional 84,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $181.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.94 and a fifty-two week high of $266.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $241.00 price target (up from $236.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

