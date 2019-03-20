Semux Market Cap Reaches $2.14 Million (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00005414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $51,929.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00091786 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00037533 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00029991 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00015398 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00002410 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 9,743,892 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

