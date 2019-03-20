Semtech Co. (SMTC) EVP Gary Beauchamp Sells 48,367 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 48,367 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,639,870.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,970.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.67.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Loop Capital raised Semtech to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.
