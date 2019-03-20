Semtech Co. (SMTC) EVP Gary Beauchamp Sells 48,367 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 48,367 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,639,870.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,970.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Semtech by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Loop Capital raised Semtech to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

