Semtech Co. (SMTC) Director James T. Lindstrom Sells 5,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.48 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Semtech by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 341,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,998,000 after buying an additional 95,118 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,497,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,088,000 after buying an additional 363,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Semtech to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

