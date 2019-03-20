Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Select Interior Concepts in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.60 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,410,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,061,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after buying an additional 478,545 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 129,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $862,877.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 371,345 shares of company stock worth $2,355,622.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.