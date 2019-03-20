SEI Investments (SEIC) VP Kathy Heilig Sells 16,000 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) VP Kathy Heilig sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,891 shares in the company, valued at $921,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.81. 27,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,688. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,250,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $65,129,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,275,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,943,000 after acquiring an additional 560,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,870,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,500,000 after acquiring an additional 485,625 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 826.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 470,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,769,000 after acquiring an additional 420,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

