Seahawk Ventures (SHV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CNSX:SHV) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 26500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

About Seahawk Ventures (CNSX:SHV)

Seahawk Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on gold and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the German Shepherd and Mystery, Touchdown, Xtra Point, Skyfall, and Blitz properties located in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt region within the Abitibi sub-province, Quebec, Canada.

