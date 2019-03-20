SDX Energy (SDX) Trading 1.2% Higher

SDX Energy Inc (LON:SDX)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54). 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 584,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.53).
The stock has a market cap of $88.65 million and a PE ratio of 61.86.
About SDX Energy (LON:SDX)
SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.
