SDL (SDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

SDL has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of SDL in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SDL from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

Get SDL alerts:

Shares of SDL stock opened at GBX 546 ($7.13) on Monday. SDL has a 52 week low of GBX 368 ($4.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $495.10 million and a PE ratio of 29.20.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.