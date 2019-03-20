SDL (SDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2019 // No Comments

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

SDL has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of SDL in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SDL from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

Shares of SDL stock opened at GBX 546 ($7.13) on Monday. SDL has a 52 week low of GBX 368 ($4.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $495.10 million and a PE ratio of 29.20.

SDL Company Profile

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply