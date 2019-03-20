SCS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

SCS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,890 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,693,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 220,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 73,515 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 309.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 176,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 133,058 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000.

Shares of IXC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,629. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $39.50.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

