SCRL Price Hits $0.0490 on Major Exchanges (SCRL)

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One SCRL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00001201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. SCRL has a total market cap of $7.58 million and $244,590.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SCRL has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00378296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.01638383 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00229312 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004808 BTC.

SCRL Token Profile

SCRL’s genesis date was April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,859,844 tokens. SCRL’s official website is www.scroll.network . The official message board for SCRL is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll

SCRL Token Trading

SCRL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

