Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Receives $30.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 134,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period.

STNG stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.31. 3,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,152. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $990.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $167.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.77%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

