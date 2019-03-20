Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1207 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH remained flat at $$43.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. 542,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,203. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $44.24.

