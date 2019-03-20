Schaeffler (SHA) PT Set at €9.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s previous close.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.06 ($11.69).

FRA SHA opened at €7.29 ($8.47) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

