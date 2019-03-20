Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Position Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $8,464,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David T. Howton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $22,089,950 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.23. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 120.22%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sarepta Therapeutics Profile
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.
