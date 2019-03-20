Sarama Resources (SWA) Trading Down 10.5%

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA)’s share price traded down 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 116,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 268,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of $17.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the South Houndé project that is located in south-west Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

