Salvatore Ferragamo Italia (SFRGF) & Signet Jewelers (SIG) Financial Review

Salvatore Ferragamo Italia (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) and Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Salvatore Ferragamo Italia and Signet Jewelers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salvatore Ferragamo Italia N/A N/A N/A Signet Jewelers -3.23% 15.90% 5.47%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Salvatore Ferragamo Italia and Signet Jewelers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salvatore Ferragamo Italia 1 1 0 0 1.50 Signet Jewelers 1 7 0 0 1.88

Signet Jewelers has a consensus target price of $37.97, indicating a potential upside of 39.96%. Given Signet Jewelers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Signet Jewelers is more favorable than Salvatore Ferragamo Italia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salvatore Ferragamo Italia and Signet Jewelers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salvatore Ferragamo Italia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Signet Jewelers $6.25 billion 0.23 $519.30 million $6.51 4.17

Signet Jewelers has higher revenue and earnings than Salvatore Ferragamo Italia.

Dividends

Signet Jewelers pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Salvatore Ferragamo Italia does not pay a dividend. Signet Jewelers pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signet Jewelers has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Signet Jewelers beats Salvatore Ferragamo Italia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salvatore Ferragamo Italia

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products. It also offers fragrances and related products under the Salvatore Ferragamo and Ungaro brands. In addition, the company licenses its Salvatore Ferragamo brand; and provides real estate management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 410 Ferragamo single brand stores; and 275 single brand stores or stores-in-stores managed by third parties, as well as through a multibrand channel. The company was formerly known as Salvatore Ferragamo Italia S.p.A. and changed its name to Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. in April 2011. Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. was founded in 1927 and is based in Florence, Italy. Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Ferragamo Finanziaria S.p.A.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website. As of February 3, 2018, this division operated 1,586 stores. The company's Zale division operates jewelry stores and mall-based kiosks in shopping malls mainly under the Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional brands. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 868 jewelry stores and 598 mall-based kiosks. Its UK Jewelry division operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations principally under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands. As of February 3, 2018, this division operated 504 stores. The company also operates a diamond polishing factory, which is involved in diamond sourcing and polishing activities. Signet Jewelers Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

