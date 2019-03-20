SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Director Sells $9,744,698.88 in Stock

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Director Steven M. Paul sold 60,421 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $9,744,698.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,993,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SAGE traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,082. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $188.82. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.92.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAGE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 111,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $233,000.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

