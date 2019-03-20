Ryder System, Inc. (R) Stake Raised by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $59.02. 1,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,265. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ryder System, Inc. (R) Stake Raised by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/ryder-system-inc-r-stake-raised-by-weiss-multi-strategy-advisers-llc.html.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.