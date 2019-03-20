RWC Asset Management LLP Takes $15.46 Million Position in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 208,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,460,000. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Waste Connections at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,765,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,802,000 after acquiring an additional 117,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,765,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,802,000 after acquiring an additional 117,287 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,205,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,138,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,288,000 after acquiring an additional 405,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,714,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,314,000 after acquiring an additional 426,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN stock opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/rwc-asset-management-llp-takes-15-46-million-position-in-waste-connections-inc-wcn.html.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.