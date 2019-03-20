RWC Asset Management LLP Buys New Stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,216,184 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,833,000. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR accounts for 1.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBR opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.61.

PBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

