RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV)

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,339,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 57,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 198,775 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 89,222 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 900,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 201,920 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 40,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $582.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Supervielle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in personal loans, deposit accounts, purchase and sale of foreign exchange and precious metals and credits cards.

