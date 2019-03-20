RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Buys New Position in Banco Macro SA ADR (BMA)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Banco Macro comprises approximately 0.2% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Banco Macro by 662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,126,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,464 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,879,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,121,000 after buying an additional 734,101 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,920,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,070,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,689,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Santander raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Macro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

