Rubies (RBIES) One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Rubies has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Rubies has a market capitalization of $64,711.00 and $0.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00027238 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00036599 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00001475 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About Rubies

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io . Rubies’ official website is rbies.org

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

