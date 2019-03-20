Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Insider Bernard G. Brautigan Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 12,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $1,094,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,906,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $110.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ross Stores by 8,178.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,859,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $298,173,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Ross Stores by 471.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,324,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $428,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ross Stores by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $492,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

