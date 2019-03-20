Rosehill Resources (ROSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Rosehill Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.70.

ROSE stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.95. Rosehill Resources has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the third quarter worth $110,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

