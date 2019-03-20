Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Ifs Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,340 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 103,028 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 72,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment.

