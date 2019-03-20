Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15,107.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,142,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $178.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $141.46 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 66.47%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

In related news, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $906,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total transaction of $1,640,348.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/rockwell-automation-rok-shares-sold-by-paloma-partners-management-co.html.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.