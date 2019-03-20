Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Shares Up 3.4%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares shot up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $16.46. 11,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 219,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $802.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gaurav Shah sold 74,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,286,033.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,398,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 622.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 205,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 162,233 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

